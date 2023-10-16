Details Of Routes For 60 Schools In November Parades

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)





The Ministry of Education (Meduca) in coordination with the State bodies, has given details of the parades that will take place in Panama's capital during the next month of November.

Guillermo Alegría, president of the National Parades Commission, told TVN Noticias that there will be 60 delegations that will participate between parade routes 1 and 2 on Calle 50 and Cinta Costera.

Route 1 will run on Calle 50, starting from the smart building and ending at the old Bladex. Route 2 will be on the Cinta Costera, starting from the El Marañón Gymnasium, turning along the entire Cinta Costera, and ending at 30th Street, said Professor Alegría.

It is planned that on Friday, November 3, the parades will begin at 9:00 a.m. and on November 4 at 8:00 a.m.

recommendations

The leader of the National Parades Commission recommends to participants:

Carry enough water to hydrate yourself, as well as for students, parents, and teachers, in order to avoid heat stroke.

If you take medications, take them so that you are not left unprotected due to health complications.

Avoid alcoholic beverages