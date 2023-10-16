EQS-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Disposal

ABO Wind has become leading wind project developer in Finland

16.10.2023 / 11:04 CET/CEST

ABO Wind has reached two milestones in Finland and further strengthened its position in one of the largest wind energy markets in Europe. With the recently sold 86 wind farm Pajuperänkangas to NTR plc on behalf of the L&G NTR Clean Power (Europe) Fund, the company has for the first time covered the complete value chain consisting of planning, financing and turnkey construction for a project of this size. The 14 Vestas V162 turbines with a hub height of 169 meters are scheduled to go online over the coming months. "We are proud to have fully realized the wind farm by ourselves," says Dr. Klaus Pötter, division manager responsible for Finland at ABO Wind: "Thanks to our solid equity, we are now able to serve the entire value chain even for projects of this size and increase our margins accordingly." In addition, with a project pipeline of around 5.5 gigawatts, ABO Wind has risen to become the country's leading wind project developer, according to the annual report of the Finnish Wind Power Association. "This underlines the importance of Finland for our company," says Pötter. ABO Wind has been active in Finland since 2013 and has now realized twelve wind farms in the Nordic country. In addition to Pajuperänkangas wind farm, Illevara wind farm with a capacity of 30 megawatts will be connected to the grid at the end of the year. Besides the 64 Urakkaneva project (nine turbines with an output of 7.2 megawatts each), pre-developed with cooperation partner Infinergies, is ready for construction. Approximately 50 people are working for ABO Wind in Finland by now.“In 2013, we started with only four colleagues working in Helsinki,” says Pötter. ABO Wind is dedicated to supporting Finland's renewable energy industry, with a particular focus on onshore wind power. The local grid operator, Fingrid, forecasts a substantial increase in wind farm construction in the coming years, aligning with Finland's ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, fifteen years ahead of the European Union's 2050 target. Onshore wind energy is instrumental in driving this transition. Acknowledging the importance of wind energy, the Finnish government has committed to streamlining and simplifying legal processes associated with wind energy development, fostering a conducive environment for sustainable energy initiatives. ABO Wind remains committed to contributing to Finland's sustainable energy future.“We are proud of our achievements and look forward to continued growth and collaboration within the Finnish renewable energy landscape,” says Pötter.

