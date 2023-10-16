EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 50th interim report

16.10.2023 / 13:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052





Acquisition of treasury shares – 50th interim report

In the period from October 2, 2023 up to and including October 13, 2023, a total of 2,450 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) October 09, 2023 300 2.98000 894.00 XETR October 09, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT October 10, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR October 10, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT October 11, 2023 350 3.00000 1,050.00 XETR October 11, 2023 600 2.88000 1,728.00 XGAT October 12, 2023 300 2.92000 876.00 XETR October 12, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT October 13, 2023 250 2.96000 740.00 XETR October 13, 2023 650 2.90000 1,885.00 XGAT





The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website ( total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including October 13, 2023 amounts to 413,980 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410 Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000FPH9000 WKN: FPH900 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1749845