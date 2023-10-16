EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the forging business in Germany of CIE Automotive

16.10.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Add-on acquisition to strengthen the FerrAl United Group with synergies within the range of customers and production machinery for forging and friction welding capabilities

Specialist in forging and machining with a focus on customers in the truck market Revenues of ca. EUR 220 million Munich, October 16, 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the three forging businesses, namely Gesenkschmiede Schneider, Schöneweiss & Co. and Falkenroth Umformtechnik, ultimately owned by CIE Automotive S.A., from CIE Forging Germany. The transaction will further strengthen the FerrAl United Group, a supplier of multi-material machined solutions and systems, as an add-on acquisition. The three companies, headquartered in Germany, are specialized in forging and machining with a focus on customers in the truck market. Together, they employ around 600 employees and generate revenues of ca. EUR 220 million. The integration into the FerrAl United Group, which has an extensive European presence and range of manufacturing technologies combining the Mutares portfolio companies CIMOS, PrimoTECS Group (including Rasche Umformtechnik and BEW Umformtechnik), MMT-B (Manufacturing Mobility of Tomorrow - Bordeaux) and Selzer Group, is expected to create valuable synergies in the area of customers and production machinery for forging and friction welding capabilities. In addition, the combination of all companies will contribute to operational improvements in procurement and the realization of cross-selling potentials, which will ultimately increase competitiveness providing the three companies access to new technologies and expertise through the support of the Mutares team.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

