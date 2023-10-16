EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

cyan AG: The cyan Security Group, a subsidiary of cyan AG, becomes Business Partner of FK Austria Wien

16.10.2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST

The cyan Security Group, a subsidiary of cyan AG, becomes Business Partner of FK Austria Wien Vienna / Munich, October 16, 2023 – cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a leading European and global provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for communication service providers, today announced that its Austrian subsidiary cyan Security Group GmbH has become a Business Partner of FK Austria Wien. The Viennese football club Austria is record title holder and is playing in the highest Austrian football league. “The partnership with Austria gives us access to an exclusive business network and the chance to present our brand to a broad audience,” explained Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG and Managing Director of cyan Security Group GmbH. "This is relevant for us in two ways: We are constantly expanding our target group for our cybersecurity solutions and are therefore always looking for new partners. Furthermore, the partnership brings us ever closer to the end customers, who are protected by our solutions. Therefore, we bring the technology and Austria brings the emotion.” Harald Zagiczek, CFO of FK Austria Wien AG:“ We are delighted to have won cyan Security Group GmbH, an innovative partner from our home district of Favoriten, for Austria. Our business network is a great asset because it allows us to offer our partners an attractive platform. The partnership with cyan offers potential for successful joint activities.”

About Austria Wien Austria Wien was founded in 1911 and is Austrian record title holder with 24 championship titles and 27 cup victories. More info on the club is available at fk-austria, as well as on the club's social media channels.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand. Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at

