OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG publishes annual report 2022

10/16/2023

16.10.2023
Berlin, 16 October 2023 – OTI Greentech AG (WKN A2TSL2), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange, has published its Annual Report 2022. The final figures are in line with the preliminary figures published on June 21, 2023. The audited consolidated figures show earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR -223
thousand on sales of EUR
16.47 million. Total assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, amount to EUR
11.3
million. The equity ratio at the end of 2022 was 30.7 percent. For 2023, OTI Greentech AG expects a positive EBITDA with sales of around EUR
17.3
million.

The Annual Report 2022 (German version) is available for download at under Investor Relations.

About OTI Greentech AG

OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions, Uniservice Unisafe and KMI, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions provides innovative sustainable products and solutions for cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech addresses the global shipping industry with a full range of products and services in all major ports worldwide. KMI is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals for the bulk container and cleaning industries in the United States, offering its customers solutions for customized solutions in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 30 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG

Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO



Tel. +49 30 814 524 69

Friedrichstraβe 79

10117 Berlin


edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop

Tel. +49 69 905505-52
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt


Language: English
