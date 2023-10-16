EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG publishes annual report 2022

16.10.2023 / 15:06 CET/CEST

OTI Greentech AG publishes annual report 2022

Berlin, 16 October 2023 – OTI Greentech AG (WKN A2TSL2), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange, has published its Annual Report 2022. The final figures are in line with the preliminary figures published on June 21, 2023. The audited consolidated figures show earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR -223

thousand on sales of EUR

16.47 million. Total assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, amount to EUR

11.3

million. The equity ratio at the end of 2022 was 30.7 percent. For 2023, OTI Greentech AG expects a positive EBITDA with sales of around EUR

17.3

million. The Annual Report 2022 (German version) is available for download at under Investor Relations. About OTI Greentech AG OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions, Uniservice Unisafe and KMI, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions provides innovative sustainable products and solutions for cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech addresses the global shipping industry with a full range of products and services in all major ports worldwide. KMI is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals for the bulk container and cleaning industries in the United States, offering its customers solutions for customized solutions in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 30 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany. Contact: OTI Greentech AG



Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO







Tel. +49 30 814 524 69



Friedrichstraβe 79



10117 Berlin





edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop



Tel. +49 69 905505-52

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt

