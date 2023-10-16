Superdry Plc: RAG-Result Of AGM


10/16/2023

Superdry plc
Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM
16-Oct-2023 / 18:15 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc


('Superdry' or 'the Company')


Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting ('AGM')


The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Company's shareholders held on 16 October 2023. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.


All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.





For




Against



TOTAL

VOTES

CAST



Votes withheld

Resolution

Special / Ordinary

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

No. of votes

1. To receive the Director's report, Auditor's report and accounts

Ordinary

41,440,703

97.64%

1,000,915

2.36%

42,441,618

4,777,848

2. To approve the Director's remuneration report

Ordinary

46,542,667

98.61%

657,884

1.39%

47,200,551

18,915

3. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

47,141,842

99.86%

65,989

0.14%

47,207,831

11,635

4. To elect Lysa Hardy as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

47,156,187

99.90%

49,545

0.10%

47,205,732

13,734

5. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

46,916,817

99.39%

288,915

0.61%

47,205,732

13,734

6. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

46,916,353

99.39%

288,901

0.61%

47,205,254

14,212

7. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

46,896,078

99.34%

310,551

0.66%

47,206,629

12,837

8. To re-elect as Peter Sjölander a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

46,924,144

99.40%

281,588

0.60%

47,205,732

13,734

9. To re-elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the Company.

Ordinary

47,143,807

99.87%

61,447

0.13%

47,205,254

14,212

10. To appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as the Company's auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid.

Ordinary

47,192,328

99.96%

17,119

0.04%

47,209,447

10,019

11. To authorise the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration.

Ordinary

47,174,949

99.93%

31,533

0.07%

47,206,482

12,984

12. To authorise the Company to make donations to political parties, political organisations and incur political expenditure.

Ordinary

46,885,028

99.54%

216,817

0.46%

47,101,845

117,621

13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

Ordinary

46,591,542

98.70%

615,332

1.30%

47,206,874

12,592

14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an aggregate nominal value of £205,110.

Special

46,571,853

98.67%

626,071

1.33%

47,197,924

21,542

15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional aggregate nominal value of £205,110.

Special

46,967,277

99.49%

238,647

0.51%

47,205,924

13,542

16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.

Special

47,074,098

99.71%

137,046

0.29%

47,211,144

8,322

17. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

Special

47,121,132

99.81%

87,586

0.19%

47,208,718

10,748


The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 12 October 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 97,943,405.


A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.


In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at


16 October 2023



For further information:


Superdry Plc


Jennifer Richardson

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643




