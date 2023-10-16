|
Superdry plc
Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM
16-Oct-2023 / 18:15 GMT/BST
SuperdryPlc
('Superdry' or 'the Company')
Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting ('AGM')
The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Company's shareholders held on 16 October 2023. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.
All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
TOTAL
VOTES
CAST
|
Votes withheld
|
Resolution
|
Special / Ordinary
|
No. of votes
|
%
|
No. of votes
|
%
|
No. of votes
|
No. of votes
|
1. To receive the Director's report, Auditor's report and accounts
|
Ordinary
|
41,440,703
|
97.64%
|
1,000,915
|
2.36%
|
42,441,618
|
4,777,848
|
2. To approve the Director's remuneration report
|
Ordinary
|
46,542,667
|
98.61%
|
657,884
|
1.39%
|
47,200,551
|
18,915
|
3. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the Company.
|
Ordinary
|
47,141,842
|
99.86%
|
65,989
|
0.14%
|
47,207,831
|
11,635
|
4. To elect Lysa Hardy as a Director of the Company.
|
Ordinary
|
47,156,187
|
99.90%
|
49,545
|
0.10%
|
47,205,732
|
13,734
|
5. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the Company.
|
Ordinary
|
46,916,817
|
99.39%
|
288,915
|
0.61%
|
47,205,732
|
13,734
|
6. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the Company.
|
Ordinary
|
46,916,353
|
99.39%
|
288,901
|
0.61%
|
47,205,254
|
14,212
|
7. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company.
|
Ordinary
|
46,896,078
|
99.34%
|
310,551
|
0.66%
|
47,206,629
|
12,837
|
8. To re-elect as Peter Sjölander a Director of the Company.
|
Ordinary
|
46,924,144
|
99.40%
|
281,588
|
0.60%
|
47,205,732
|
13,734
|
9. To re-elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the Company.
|
Ordinary
|
47,143,807
|
99.87%
|
61,447
|
0.13%
|
47,205,254
|
14,212
|
10. To appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as the Company's auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid.
|
Ordinary
|
47,192,328
|
99.96%
|
17,119
|
0.04%
|
47,209,447
|
10,019
|
11. To authorise the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration.
|
Ordinary
|
47,174,949
|
99.93%
|
31,533
|
0.07%
|
47,206,482
|
12,984
|
12. To authorise the Company to make donations to political parties, political organisations and incur political expenditure.
|
Ordinary
|
46,885,028
|
99.54%
|
216,817
|
0.46%
|
47,101,845
|
117,621
|
13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
|
Ordinary
|
46,591,542
|
98.70%
|
615,332
|
1.30%
|
47,206,874
|
12,592
|
14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an aggregate nominal value of £205,110.
|
Special
|
46,571,853
|
98.67%
|
626,071
|
1.33%
|
47,197,924
|
21,542
|
15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional aggregate nominal value of £205,110.
|
Special
|
46,967,277
|
99.49%
|
238,647
|
0.51%
|
47,205,924
|
13,542
|
16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.
|
Special
|
47,074,098
|
99.71%
|
137,046
|
0.29%
|
47,211,144
|
8,322
|
17. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
|
Special
|
47,121,132
|
99.81%
|
87,586
|
0.19%
|
47,208,718
|
10,748
The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 12 October 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 97,943,405.
A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at
16 October 2023
|
For further information:
|
|
Superdry Plc
|
|
Jennifer Richardson
Company Secretary
|
+44 (0) 1242 586643
