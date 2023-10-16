Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN LGVNR) Closes On $4M Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions such as hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty, closed on its previously announced

registered direct offering. The offering was comprised of 2,424,243 shares of Class A common stock or common stock equivalents priced at $1.65 per share, or common stock equivalent. In addition, Longeveron issued unregistered Series A warrants in a concurrent private placement; the private placement included 2,424,243 shares of LGVN common stock and unregistered Series B warrants. The warrants, which have an exercise price of $1.65 per share, are exercisable upon the effective date of stockholder approval of the issuance of the shares underlying the warrants. The Series A and Series B warrants have terms of five and one-half years and 18 months from the date of issuance, respectively.

According to the announcement, Longeveron anticipates using the estimated $4 million gross proceeds from the offering for ongoing clinical and regulatory development of Lomecel-B(TM) as well as for capital expenditures, working capital and general corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LGVN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN