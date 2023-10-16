Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Adds Smallest Machine Yet To Crime-Fighting Portfolio

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced that its crime-fighting tech portfolio is expanding with the addition of the K1 Hemisphere. According to the announcement, the K1 is the company's smallest machine to date. The new ASR carries the slogan: Half a World of Information at Your Fingertips.



The announcement noted that the Hemisphere has undergone a rigorous product development cycle that included

real-world testing by a client in Hawaii. After the evaluation period, Knightscope finalized production details and approved a full product release. According to the company, it has received numerous preorders from a variety of clients; those orders will begin to be filled now.

Designed to be mounted to an array of surfaces or objects, the new device features three cameras that provide up to 210 degrees of eye-level, high-definition video as well as a strobe light, automatic license plate recognition, automated broadcast announcements and intercom capability that can be run on a wired or fully encrypted wireless network. An optional facial recognition feature is also available. In addition, two Hemispheres can be placed back-to-back to provide a complete 360-degree view of any given area.

“The K1 Hemisphere is a perfect entry point into deploying Knightscope's advanced technologies to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit,” stated the company in the announcement.“The Hemisphere is ideally suited for ATM vestibules, hallways, HOAs, loading docks, lobbies/reception areas, ports, rail yards/platforms, reception areas, schools, stairwells, truck stops and any other places where the security and safety profile may be elevated.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

