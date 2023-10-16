Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Announces Gold Sponsorship For The BRAIN Foundation's Synchrony Symposia 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The BRAIN Foundation's Synchrony Symposia is the first and only international symposium on translational research for Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”)

PaxMedica Chairman and CEO Howard Weisman says that participating at the symposium is pivotal in advancing and fostering autism research As a Gold Sponsor, PaxMedica will have purview to the symposium's interdisciplinary discussions, insights, and research presentations, clinical roundtables, mentor-mentee sessions, and more

PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel anti-purinergic therapies (“APTs”) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, recently announced its Gold Sponsorship of The BRAIN Foundation's esteemed Synchrony Symposia 2023. The BRAIN Foundation supports translational research that will lead to the development of FDA-approved treatments and an improved standard of care for co-morbidities in individuals with ASD.

The Synchrony Symposia is the first and only international symposium on translational research for ASD – bringing together academia, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, venture partners, and more to catalyze scientific research that can improve health and the quality of life for people with autism and other...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PXMD are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN