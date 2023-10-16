Stanchart Predicts Five Times Rise In Value Of Ether By 2026

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ether, the world's second-largest crypto, could potentially witness a remarkable surge in its value,

soaring more than fivefold by 2027 , as projected by Standard Chartered. According to StanChart's head of crypto and forex research,

Geoffrey Kendrick , ether, which serves as the ethereum blockchain's native crypto, is poised for a substantial ascent, potentially reaching a significant milestone of $8,000 by the end of 2026.

Evaluating cryptocurrencies' value remains a complex task, primarily due to the absence of traditional assets backing digital tokens such as Bitcoin or ether. Unlike conventional assets, including currencies, bonds and stocks, cryptocurrencies lack established metrics for valuation. Instead, the pricing of...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:



CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office



CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN