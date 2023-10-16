Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Experts Talk Nfts As Effective Ways To Add Value To Loyalty, Rewards Programs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, has released the latest episode of its“Upstream Up Close” interview series. In this episode, Vanessa, Upstream's head of marketing, is joined by client success manager Amanda and digital marketing specialists Anastasia and Fernanda to discuss a recent dappGambl report indicating that 95% of NFTs have been labeled nearly worthless. During the episode, the group acknowledges that, as a speculative investment vehicle, NFTs are“dead,” but the group noted that when looking at NFTs through the lens of fan engagement and utility non-fungible tokens are far from obsolete.

The group discussed a handful of ways that NFTs can add value to loyalty and rewards programs across businesses of all sizes and included several examples, including Starbucks, which embraced NFTs to redefine customer interaction through its Starbucks Odyssey rewards program; Dutch fashion brand Scotch & Soda, which offers users exclusive experiences and events through its program; and Soapy Joe's Car Wash, which launched an NFT campaign allowing customers to collect Ethereum-based NFTs.“Traditional loyalty programs, with their points, discounts and generic freebies, are ripe for innovation,” stated the Upstream blog reporting the episode.“Modern consumers demand more. They want personalization, community, authenticity, and true digital ownership. NFT-based loyalty programs provide precisely that.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

