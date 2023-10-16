Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Reports On Status Of Commercial Vehicle Production

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has released a commercial vehicle production update for its Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks and Class 1 EV cargo vans. According to the report, the company is on track to produce 150 Class 3 EV trucks through December 2023 and to begin production and delivery of its Class 1 EV cargo van in Q4 2023. Specifically, the report noted that the company's Class 3 production plans for the remainder of 2023 include an estimated 150 vehicles to be produced and delivered to Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”), noting that the first 10 Class 3 vehicles were delivered to RMA last month. In addition, Mullen expects to deliver the balance of the

1,000 Class 3 vehicle purchase order in calendar year 2024. Mullen's Class 1 EV cargo van production is on track to begin in Q4 2023, with the production of an estimated 300 vehicles initially planned and increasing numbers projected when the facility is in full production.

In summary, the report noted that total planned commercial vehicle production for calendar years 2023 and 2024 includes 150 Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks and 300 Class 1 EV cargo vans in 2023, with 850 Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks and 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans planned for 2024.“I am proud to say both our Class 3 production acceleration and our Class 1 manufacturing preparations are on track at our Tunica assembly plant,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.“We have firmed up our production schedules for 2024, which align with our existing customer orders and provide ample room for additional customer demand.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:



GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN