Investornewsbreaks Growlife Inc. (PHOT) Partners With RPG Coffee, Kindness To Unveil New Product

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) , a company focused on investing and operating businesses within the mushroom industry, has released its newest product: Kind Coffee Cooperative(TM). According to the announcement, Bridgetown Mushrooms, a wholly owned subsidiary of GrowLife, collaborated with RPG Coffee, which developed the product, to benefit Kindness, a nonprofit driven by the belief that kindness is humanity's greatest asset. According to the announcement, Kind Coffee Co-Op, which is now available to preorder, is“a purpose-driven collaboration organized to foster kindness to the body, global community and Mother Earth. Each cup delivers restorative aloe and therapeutic mushrooms in sustainable packaging while also providing funding to research the science of humanity's greatest asset - kindness.”

Bridgetown Mushrooms, one the largest producers of gourmet and functional mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest, develops and markets mushroom-based products nationwide. Real People Giving (“RPG”) Coffee

is a veteran-owned and operated enterprise that specializes in the development of whole-food, ingredients-based supplements and exceptional coffee.“Organic farming is fundamentally about kindness - to the earth, to our bodies and to one another,” said Bridgetown Mushrooms chief product officer Rana DiOrio in the press release.“We are excited to contribute functional mushrooms to this partnership with the leader in kindness exploration and application, Kindness, and the conscious, high-impact brand that is RPG Coffee.”

To view the full press release, visit

About GrowLife Inc.

GrowLife is focused on investing and operating businesses within the mushroom industry. The company acquired Bridgetown Mushrooms in January 2023 and serves as its parent company. To learn more about the company, visit .

