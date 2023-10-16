Investornewsbreaks The Buildclub To Host 'Bold New Era' Webinar

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The BuildClub , an on-demand building materials supplier, announced its plans to host a webinar offering an exclusive look into the company's groundbreaking strategies, innovations and promising investment opportunities. The BuildClub's founder and CEO, Stephen Forte, a renowned expert in mobile apps and software, will host the event at 10 a.m. PT on Oct. 23. Forte is a visionary leader with one patent awarded and three filed. He previously founded and successfully exited multiple tech startups, served as the CEO of both public and private companies, managed operations in 63 countries, and oversaw P&Ls ranging from startups to over $1 billion in revenue. Interested parties should visit to register for the webinar.
To view the full press release, visit
About The BuildClub
The BuildClub is a Silicon Valley-based startup that has emerged as a disruptive force in the construction and home improvement industry. With a strong commitment to transforming the way construction materials are sourced, The BuildClub leverages cutting-edge AI technology to offer a seamless, transparent and efficient supply chain solution. For more information, visit BuildClub .
