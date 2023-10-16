Book Marketing Announcements: The Authors Show® Lineup For The Week Of October 16, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Don McCauley of the Free Publicity Focus Group and Danielle Hampson, Executive Producer of The Authors Show®, founders of The Authors Marketing Powerhouse, have announced The Authors Show® radio and broadcast schedule for the week of October 16, 2023. The new show schedule is available at The Authors Show® site.
For those who hope to sell books on the Internet, the challenge can be daunting. It can be confusing difficult, time consuming and expensive. The Authors Show® helps authors overcome these challenges by providing opportunities for greater visibility.
The Authors Show® radio shows offer professionally produced radio interviews that are broadcast worldwide. The upcoming scheduled radio lineups include:
The Authors Show schedule for the week of October 16, 2023
Oct 16
Channel 1 Glenn Cooper (USA)
Channel 2 Jody Sharpe (USA)
Channel 3 Jason Davis (USA)
Channel 4 David F. D'Orazi (USA)
Channel 5 Colonel U. S. Army Ret. George A. Milton (USA)
Channel 6 Cynthia Fabian (USA)
Channel 7 Kurt Jay Bertels (Cyprus)
Channel 8 Armenia Jess (Saudi Arabia)
Oct 17
Channel 1 Kass Ghayouri (Canada)
Channel 2 NJ Lujan (USA)
Channel 3 Ronteé Marshall (Barbados)
Channel 4 John Mahaffey (USA)
Channel 5 Richard Trayler (USA)
Channel 6 Linda Maria Frank (USA)
Channel 7 S.G. Blaise (USA)
Channel 8 Colonel U. S. Army Ret. George A. Milton (USA)
Oct 18
Channel 1 Roxana Arama (USA)
Channel 2 Kendall E. Williams, PhD (USA)
Channel 3 Laura Moss White (USA)
Channel 4 Linda Dooks (United Kingdom)
Channel 5 Jake Kaminski (USA)
Channel 6 Sally Aderton (USA)
Channel 7 Jody Sharpe (USA)
Channel 8 Sherrida Woodley (USA)
Oct 19
Channel 1 Deb Lewis (USA)
Channel 2 Gary L Ivey (USA)
Channel 3 Mark H. McCraw (USA)
Channel 4 Madison K. Thames (USA)
Channel 5 Sylvie Beljanski (USA)
Channel 6 Christine Hassing (USA)
Channel 7 Ian T Gwilliams (United Kingdom)
Channel 8 Shelby Wagner (USA)
Oct 20 - Oct 22
Channel 1 Chris Bennett (USA)
Channel 2 Wendy Sand Eckel (USA)
Channel 3 James Vogelzang (USA)
Channel 4 Thomas Mark Johnston (United Kingdom)
Channel 5 Colonel U. S. Army Ret. George A. Milton (USA)
Channel 6 D. Terrence Foster, MD (USA)
Channel 7 Grace Blair (USA)
Channel 8 David Tory (USA)
Profile:
Don McCauley is a marketing strategist and is the facilitator of the Free Publicity Focus Group, a marketing and publicity firm. He also serves as the host of The Authors Show® radio. Danielle Hampson is the Executive Producer of The Authors Show®.
