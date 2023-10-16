Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari Dies At 86

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Finland's former President Martti Ahtisaari died on Monday in Helsinki at the age of 86.

President Sauli Niinisto noted in remarks on national television that Ahtisaari was president at a time of change. He piloted Finland into“a global EU (European Union) era,” Niinisto said.

Ahtisaari was president between 1994 and 2000. According to media reports, Ahtisaari retired from public life due to dementia in September 2021.

