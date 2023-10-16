Germany Sees Increase In Passengers On Public Transport

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Germany saw a 10 percent year-on-year increase in passengers on local public transport in the first half of this year.

A subsidized local transport ticket costing 49 euros per month, introduced across the country earlier this year, boosted passengers to almost 5.3 billion.

The Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) said 10 million people are currently using the ticket, which was originally a temporary inflation relief measure.

Eight percent of customers using the ticket had never used public transport before, VDV added.

The ticket is financed by the federal and state governments, to the tune of 1.5 billion euros each annually. However, since government financing for the following years has not yet been agreed, the ticket could soon become more expensive.

Famagusta Gazette





Author