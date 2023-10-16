Small Migrant Boat Sinks Off Aegean Island

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Three people died in the waters off Greece's Symi island in the Aegean Sea after a boat carrying migrants sank on Sunday evening.
AMNA, the state news agency, reports eight survivors said 13 people were on-board when the boat began taking on water.
Using rickety, unseaworthy craft, crossings in Greek waters are dangerous and often end in tragedy.
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN16102023006374013804ID1107252092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.