Small Migrant Boat Sinks Off Aegean Island

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Three people died in the waters off Greece's Symi island in the Aegean Sea after a boat carrying migrants sank on Sunday evening.

AMNA, the state news agency, reports eight survivors said 13 people were on-board when the boat began taking on water.

Using rickety, unseaworthy craft, crossings in Greek waters are dangerous and often end in tragedy.

Famagusta Gazette





