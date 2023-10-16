UN Launches Training Program For Libyan Women On Leadership Skills

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) UN agencies in Libya have launched a year-long training program for Libyan women on leadership skills.

The Ra'idat (female leaders) program, which was led by UNSMIL and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and UN Women, started with a three-day in-person training session in the capital Tripoli.

The program will continue in October and then every other month, bringing together the same young women each time who come from different parts of Libya, from different cultural backgrounds and have different abilities.

