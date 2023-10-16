19 Million Sudanese Children Out Of School As Conflict Continues

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An estimated 19 million children in Sudan are out of school as the military conflict approaches the six-month mark next week, said the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Save the Children.

Out of this total, some 6.5 million children lost access to school due to increased violence and insecurity in their region, with at least 10,400 schools shuttered in conflict-affected areas.

Meanwhile, over 5.5 million children who reside in areas less impacted by war are waiting for local authorities to confirm whether classrooms can be reopened.

Famagusta Gazette





Author