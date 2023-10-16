Iran's Oil Minister Says Cooperation With Russia Strengthened


10/16/2023 11:10:34 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji has said that his country has seen strengthened cooperation with Russia over the past year, especially in the energy sector, despite the“unjust” sanctions imposed on the two countries.

Owji said the cooperation between Iran and Russia has not been“unimpeded,” noting that the two sides have faced numerous challenges, including those brought by the sanctions.

Author
  • Famagusta Gazette

MENAFN16102023006374013804ID1107252089

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search