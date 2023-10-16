Iran's Oil Minister Says Cooperation With Russia Strengthened

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji has said that his country has seen strengthened cooperation with Russia over the past year, especially in the energy sector, despite the“unjust” sanctions imposed on the two countries.
Owji said the cooperation between Iran and Russia has not been“unimpeded,” noting that the two sides have faced numerous challenges, including those brought by the sanctions.
