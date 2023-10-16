New Anti-Graft Police Chief In Nigeria

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new anti-graft police chief in a bid to strengthen the fight against corruption and promote transparency in the most populous African nation.

The appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the new head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria's main anti-graft police, will take immediate effect.

Olukoyede's appointment followed the resignation of the suspended former head of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who has been in secret police detention since June.

