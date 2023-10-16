Conference Focused On Works Of Sheikh Al-Qaradawi Begins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The international conference on "Readings on Renewal and Rationalisation Issues in the Thought of Sheikh Yusuf al- Qaradawi," has begun at Qatar University in the presence of a distinguished group of intellectuals, scholars, and researchers from various countries in the Arab and Islamic world.

The conference focuses on aspects of renewal and its concept in the thought of Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, as well as its manifestations in studies of revelation, thought, jurisprudence, and fatwa. It also addresses issues related to women, and civil jurisprudence, and discusses his approach in addressing the challenges facing the Islamic nation.

The College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Qatar University launched the complete works encyclopaedia of Sheikh al-Qaradawi, which comprises 105 massive volumes. These volumes cover various academic disciplines, including Islamic jurisprudence, Quranic studies, Hadith studies, jurisprudential fundamentals, and creed.

Dr Ibrahim al-Ansari, Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, spoke on this occasion, stating that this scientific conference focuses on studying and critically analysing the scholarly and intellectual heritage of Sheikh al-Qaradawi, with the aim of making it accessible to students and researchers. The conference covers eight main topics that encompass various aspects of Islamic sciences.

He emphasised the importance of the scholarly achievement related to Sheikh al-Qaradawi's intellectual heritage, which is included in the encyclopaedia. He stated that as the college celebrates the launch of the Sheikh al-Qaradawi scientific encyclopaedia and presents this conference, it honours the founding dean and recognises his contribution, presenting him as a role model in knowledge and action for its students.

He noted that Sheikh al-Qaradawi was a comprehensive scholar whose knowledge and writings covered all areas of Sharia science and dealt with various real-life affairs with his jurisprudence.

He added that Sheikh al-Qaradawi was an inspiring worker who managed scientific institutions and established 'dawaa' projects, starting with the religious institute in Qatar, then moved to QU and founded the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, and selected an elite group of professors from various Arab countries, in addition to establishing and contributing to the launch of many institutions concerned with dawaa and fatwas.

During the opening session, a distinguished group of scholars spoke, including the Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Dr Ali al-Qaradaghi; Secretary-General of the Office of the Grand Mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud al-Siyabi; the former head of the Turkish Department for Religious Affairs Mohamed Gormaz; and the former Sudanese Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) Dr Essam al-Bashir. Sheikh al-Qaradawi's son, ambassador Osama al-Qaradawi, was also present.

The speeches focused on the virtues of Sheikh al-Qaradawi, his efforts in education, writing and advocacy, his role in renewal and moderation, and the dissemination of the principles of centrism and moderation. They also discussed his relationships with scholars and preachers and his support for the causes of the Muslim nation and Muslims worldwide.

