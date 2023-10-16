Qatar 'Successful In Achieving Traffic Safety'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has successfully implemented plans to ensure traffic safety through the co-operation and participation of various stakeholders, National Traffic Safety Committee (NTSC) secretary-general Brigadier Mohamed Abdullah al-Malki has said. While attending the Qatar Radio programme 'Police with You', he said there are 200 action plans to ensure traffic safety in Qatar. The traffic strategies helped the authorities reduce accidents and injuries and this was achieved through co-operation and combined efforts of various stakeholders including the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and the General Directorate of Traffic.

Engineer Abdullah Ahmed al-Maraghi, traffic safety engineer at the Road Operation and Maintenance Department of Ashghal, said Ashghal's goal is to complete plans and projects and to enhance road safety while ensuring the benefit of society.

Captain Saud Abdullah al-Hamad, officer of the Traffic Safety Department at the General Directorate of Traffic, said there is co-ordination between the department and other agencies to ensure traffic safety. He said a team of department officials assess the needs and reviews them while trying to achieve safety on roads.

“The directorate functions with service agencies to achieve traffic flow, especially with regard to traffic closures and diversions. The department always functions to achieve the safety of road users and workers during project implementation,” he added.

MENAFN16102023000067011011ID1107252067