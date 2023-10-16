QU, Elegancia Healthcare Form Partnership For Education, Research

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) and Elegancia Healthcare (a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) whereby the two parties will establish co-operation covering different, scientific, administrative, technical and research areas.

The MoU signed by QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari and Elegancia Healthcare chief executive Joseph Hazel establishes the framework for co-operation.

One of its primary objectives of the MoU is to create opportunities for joint continuous professional development (CPD) and medical education through information exchange related to teaching and research activities in the fields of mutual interest.

To further promote knowledge transfer and collaboration, Elegancia Healthcare will provide students with internship opportunities and clinical training in areas relevant to Elegancia Healthcare's hospitals.

The partnership also focuses on designing and promoting joint research projects of mutual interests to generate new scientific and practical results.

This will be facilitated through the exchange of publications, reports and academic material.

Another key aspect of the partnership is the collaboration between members of the scientific staff to provide opportunity of cross-appointments for faculty members working in the university.

In addition, clinical faculty appointment opportunities at the QU will be available for Elegencia Healthcare staff to attract high calibre international consultants with academic orientation.

“Qatar University is already well-aligned with the country's public healthcare sector, so this collaboration represents an excellent opportunity to activate a fruitful co-operation with the private healthcare sector,” said Dr al-Ansari.“Hopefully, this partnership will enable us to mutually create an elaborate system that operates with a sense of purpose, whereby each party fulfills its duties, whether it's the public sector, private sector or the educational institution (like) Qatar University.”

“We recognise the vital and effective role that education plays in empowering the youth, supporting remarkable talents and shaping the future of Qatar,” Hazel said.“This promising co-operation between the two parties will push education opportunities to new levels.”

“The value of this partnership will come to life by providing Qatar University's students with an enriching educational experience, utilising our physician's international experience to give back to the student community, and facilitating the valuable exchange of scientific information to expand the scope of research outputs,” he added.

