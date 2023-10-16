Tasmu Takes Visitors On A 'Journey' Through Nature

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Innovation Lab (Tasmu) raises visitors' environmental awareness at Expo 2023 Doha through virtual reality (VR), via the VR headset.

The Tasmu pavilion at the expo, under the motto Immerse yourself in the virtual reality, witnessed huge public turnout eager to get familiarised with cutting-edge environmental innovations using VR headsets for a captivating journey to rainforests and diving into the depth of oceans to closely watch endangered species.

Those overseeing the pavilion are keen to promote proper awareness of visitors on numerous issues such as water, energy, waste, air quality, climate change and sustainability through the use of the cutting-edge devices.

The pavilion showcases many topics, such as leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to conserve the environment, putting a spotlight on the most prominent issues of environment pollution, as well as a range of issues including the protection of organisms and introducing the visitors to the damage arising from dumping waste in water and the danger to marine organisms.

In addition, the pavilion is to provide environmental, educational, interactive, and recreational workshops for children.

