Three Finalists Vying For First Place In QF's Stars Of Science

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As the 12-week journey of Stars of Science continues, the remaining three competitors – who have successfully navigated three rounds of elimination – will now advance to the final episode, where they will make their case to be top Arab innovator for this season.

One winner and one runner-up will be decided through jury deliberation and online voting, with each hoping to win the title and a share of the grand prize.

Season 15 of Stars of Science – Qatar Foundation (QF)'s edutainment show that promotes scientific innovation and entrepreneurship in the Arab world – has showcased the versatility of smart devices and robots in promoting safety and well-being in our communities.

Aiming to bolster security at sea is Egyptian mechatronics engineer Aly Magdy Mohamed, whose marine drone will expedite rescue at beaches.

His drone integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, cameras, Global Positioning System (GPS), Global System for Mobile (GSM) communication, Lidar for obstacle avoidance, and health monitoring devices, to provide an assistive option to human powered rescue methods.

The youngest finalist, Mohamed Abbas Albumijdad, is a Saudi mechanical engineer who is devoted to mitigating human safety hazards at construction sites.

He has invented a crawling robot designed specifically to monitor large vertical spaces.

The climbing robot was a culmination of two years of effort by Albumijdad, and can be used for various purposes, including the inspection of dams and skyscrapers as well as bridges for cracks, cleaning, and other purposes in hard-to-reach or hazardous areas.

Fellow finalist Abdallah Alhaj Sulaiman, a Syrian biomedical engineer, is seeking to pioneer a method to produce ethanol-tolerant yeast through the fermentation of lactose in disposable whey, which was otherwise being dumped into the sea, threatening marine life.

Online voting is now open to the public through the programme's website and ends on Thursday, at 1500 GMT (6pm Doha time), with the final episode set to air on five channels in the region and online on Friday.

