Amir Invited To Summit On Palestine In Cairo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a written message from President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, which included an invitation to His Highness the Amir to participate in a summit to discuss the developments and future of the Palestinian cause and the peace process, due to be held October 21 in Cairo.

Ambassador of Egypt, Amr al-Sherbiny handed over the message during a meeting with His Highness the Amir at his Amiri Diwan office Monday.

At the outset of the meeting, the Egyptian ambassador conveyed President el-Sisi's greetings and wishes of continued success to His Highness the Amir and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Amir entrusted the Egyptian ambassador to convey his greetings and wishes of continued success to the Egyptian President and for the Egyptian people further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries and ways to strengthen them.

