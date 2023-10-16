Honda And Discovery Education Team Up To Advance Teen Driver Education And Safety Awareness

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 16, 2023 /3BL/ - Honda and Discovery Education today launched a new multi-year safety initiative to help address the nearly one-third of annual traffic fatalities in the U.S. involving drivers under the age of 25. Honda is building on its“Safety For Everyone” approach by teaming up with Discovery Education to launch Honda Safety Driven , a new national safety program and education initiative empowering students nationwide to use safe driving skills as a roadmap to become responsible decision-makers. Discovery Education is a worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

Honda Safety Driven officially kicks off during National Teen Driver Safety Week with The Science & Behavior of Safe Driving: It Takes All of Us, a new virtual field trip for students in grades 3-12, that will premiere on Oct. 16 at 1 PM ET and will be available on-demand. With a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) focus, students will learn about safe driving as the virtual field trip brings them inside Honda's one-of-a-kind Automotive Safety Research Facility in Raymond, Ohio and the Driving Simulation Laboratory at The Ohio State University. There, the student hosts explore how Honda is innovating the future of safety and striving to create a collision free future for everyone. Teachers and students can learn more and register for The Science & Behavior of Safe Driving: It Takes All of Us Virtual Field Trip here .

Honda launched its Safety for Everyone approach 20 years ago, an initiative committed to advancing safety for everyone sharing the road. That same year, in 2003, Honda established one of the world's most advanced safety research facilities in Ohio. What followed were innovations like Honda's Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body structure, award-winning airbag design, vehicles designed to mitigate injuries to pedestrians and industry-leading application of safety and driver assistive technologies in Honda Sensing®.

To advance safety among young drivers, Honda has contributed nearly $4 million to the traffic safety community over the past 2 years specifically to support programs promoting teen driver safety and education. These programs include education, training and resources that supplement or go beyond traditional driver's training courses or mandated state driver's programs. The application process for 2024 funding cycle awards is open until October 31, 2023. For more information about Honda's U.S. grant programs or to apply, please visit .

“Too many young drivers die in preventable crashes every year, devastating families and communities across the U.S., and Honda continues to explore new ways to avert these tragedies,” said MJ Foxley, Safety Strategy Leader at Honda.“Honda is targeting zero traffic fatalities involving our vehicles by the year 2050, and Honda Safety Driven puts resources in the hands of educators, students and families to create the next generation of responsible drivers and passengers.”

Earlier this year, Honda announced the creation of the new Honda Driver Coaching smartphone app , designed to help improve the skills of new drivers and promote safe driving practices. Free to download from the Apple App Store, Honda Driver Coaching is the perfect complement to formal driver education as it combines exclusive access to the vehicle's onboard computer to deliver detailed, real time driving analysis with a clever game component to ensure the lessons are fun and engaging.

Honda Safety Driven equips students with safe vehicle skills through a diverse collection of digital resources, including an educator guide, classroom activities, and a family discussion guide, to provide teachers and families with materials that take learning further in any setting. An evolving platform, Honda Safety Driven will add additional content over time to remain current and continue strong engagement with students and other stakeholders.

“For many young people, driving is a point of pride and freedom. But with that freedom comes responsibility. Discovery Education is happy to bring Honda Safety Driven to young drivers and passengers alike so that they have the know-how to be responsible on the road while also exploring the STEAM behind the wheel,” said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

Learn more about young driver safety and Honda Safety Driven at hondasafetydriven and on Discovery Education Experience , the company's award-winning K-12 learning platform.

Honda Commitment to Safety

Honda is committed to“Safety for Everyone” and is working to further improve safety for everyone sharing the road. The company's goal is zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. Honda operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash-test facilities in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body structure and next-generation driver and passenger front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants. Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatchTM technologies, now on nearly 7 million vehicles on U.S. roads, are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future.

Learn more at .

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and social impact initiatives, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners.

