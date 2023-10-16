Toogoodtowaste: A Global Call To Action To Stop Household Food Waste

MENAFN - 3BL)The Consumer Goods Forum Food Waste Coalition of Action is committed to cutting food loss and waste -some 40% of all food grown is wasted.Food loss and waste contributes to climate change, accounting for 8-10% percent of annual global greenhouse gas emissions - if food loss and waste were a country, it would be the third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. Food loss and waste wastes 1/4 of fresh water used in agriculture every year.While a significant portion of food is lost along the food supply chain, a lot of food is wasted at the household level. Data from the UNEP shows that some 60% of food waste happens in peoples' homes. How can we help more people to waste less food?

With the #TooGoodToWaste consumer engagement campaign, we are asking fellow food industry members to help raise awareness, inform and educate, and help consumers reduce household food waste.

By using the hashtag #TooGoodToWaste as we share knowledge, tips and advice on reducing household food waste, our Coalition of Action adds our voices to others calling for a greater global community of action targeting and changing specific behaviors that waste precious food.

Member companies of the Consumer Goods Forum's Food Waste Coalition of Action strive for industry progress on UN SDG 12.3:“to halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reduce food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses” by 2030.

To find out more about our work to reduce Food Waste see here .