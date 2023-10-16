'Creating Real Solutions.' See The Transformation Get Started

It's not about meeting one need. This isn't just delivering one service.

It's about serving the whole person ... the whole family ... the whole community.

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank , joined the YMCA of Greater Birmingham to break ground on a development that's designed to impact northeast Birmingham like nothing else before.

What's Happening:

The YMCA is using a major grant from the Regions Foundation, plus funding from additional community partners that joined the initiative, to deliver affordable housing, provide more educational support, and address health care needs – all at the Northeast Y's campus in Roebuck.

How it's Happening:

Not only is the Northeast Y getting renovated to include a new community resource center and increased early-learning opportunities, the Y is also taking an innovative approach toward additional needs. For example:



Nearly two dozen single-family homes will be built by Habitat for Humanity around the Northeast Y, creating a well-lit, walkable neighborhood.

Christ Health Center , a federally qualified health care provider, will have a clinic on-site with a focus on making health care more accessible. Christ Health's“sliding scale,” fee-for-service option provides patient care, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.

The Y's 1st Class Pre-K learning program will be expanded, offering early learning opportunities for 54 children. Impact Family Counseling will address mental health and wellness by providing outpatient counseling, mentoring and other services.

What they're Saying:

In Summary:

Development and renovation work will begin immediately.

The impact will last for generations.

About Regions Foundation

Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.