(MENAFN- 3BL) As originally published in the 2022 .gay Impact Report

Founder's Farewell

.gay Gives

The importance of LGBTQIA+ community building is instrumental in growing the leadership of the movement; that's why CenterLink was chosen as one of .gay's beneficiaries. CenterLink provides training, resources, legislative advocacy and guidance for over 250 LGBTQIA+ community centers nationwide.

The other beneficiary, GLAAD, is doing work that is equally important. For over 30 years, GLAAD has been at the forefront of cultural change and accelerating acceptance of LGBTQIA+ communities. GLAAD's critical culture- changing work continues to yield impactful results, and the GLAAD Media Reference Guide is also core to .gay's marketing and policies.



CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers GLAAD

View and download the full 2022 .gay Impact Report here .

About .gay

The .gay domain extension provides a distinctive digital space devoted to connecting and celebrating members of LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. For individuals, organizations, businesses and brands, .gay serves as a virtual Pride flag and inclusive badge of honor. For every new domain registered, .gay donates 20% of registration revenue to LGBTQIA+ nonprofit groups to help address key issues facing these communities.

About GoDaddy Registry

GoDaddy Registry is one of the world's largest domain registry providers. We operate top-level domains (TLDs) on behalf of sovereign nations, city governments, global brands and other domain registries. With more than two decades of industry leadership, we serve as the Registry Operator for industry-leading TLDs like .co, .us, .biz and .nyc -- and manage the backend registry technology for hundreds more.