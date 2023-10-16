Keybank Announces Charitable Donations To Maine Nonprofits

(MENAFN- 3BL) PORTLAND, Maine, October 16, 2023 /3BL/ – KeyBank and KeyBank Foundation announce (21) twenty-one charitable donations made recently to nonprofit organizations in Maine. The gifts focus support to address homelessness, food insecurity, financial literacy, preventative healthcare and more. The charitable donations total $347,000 and are part of KeyBank's community philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

“At KeyBank, our mission is helping our clients and communities thrive, and that includes supporting local nonprofits that improve the health and vibrancy of the communities we serve,” said KeyBank Maine Market President Tony DiSotto.“With these recent donations, we have been able to invest in communities throughout the state of Maine. We value these community partners and are proud to support their work.”

The charitable donations announced have been made to the following community organizations:

Education



Aroostook County Action Program for its Connecting Aroostook Youth with Local Employment (CAYLE) program which supports to low-income Aroostook County high school and college-aged students with employment, job-shadowing, and on-the-job training with local employers.

Junior Achievement for its high school financial literacy curriculum.

Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute for its“My Values,”“My Voice” and“My Vision” program at Lewiston High School

Portland Housing Services Corporation to provide financial support for post-secondary education to low-income subsidized housing residents through its Portland Housing Scholarship Fund.

The Mitchell Institute in support of its goal of increasing educational opportunity for Maine students. Tree Street Youth Inc . for their Motivating Adolescence Pursuing Leadership Experiences (MAPLE) providing social-emotional development, academic success, leadership skills, workforce development and college/career prep for at-risk teens and young adults.

Workforce Development



Give It. Get It to support its Digital Inclusion and Equity Sponsorship Fund, which provides refurbished personal computers and technical training in an effort to help people break the cycle of poverty, underemployment, and dependence on social services through inclusion in digital community spaces and overall Digital Equity.

Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center to support instruction in digital technology, financial literacy and online marketing as part of a comprehensive training and technical assistance program to stimulate new business startups led by immigrant women. McCauley House to support +MPower Workforce Development program which provides workforce and skills training and career pathway coaching for New Mainers.

Safe, Vital Neighborhoods (includes affordable housing, health and wellness, basic needs, and social equity)



Bangor Homeless Shelter under Neighbors for emergency shelter and supportive services to people who are homeless or at risk and to advocate for collaborative, locally driven solutions to end homelessness.

Furniture Friends to support their furniture donation program to people in need throughout Greater Portland.

Good Shepherd Food Bank to support the food bank's procurement and distribution of nutritious, culturally relevant food for people in need across the state.

Maine Inside Out supporting their theater programs about social change.

Maine Medical Center to support the center's Preventive Medicine Enhancement Program for Maine (PrevME).

Portland Trails for the Healthier Neighborhoods for All (HNFA) program, which aims to improve the health of Portland's neighborhoods, with a focus on low-income, BIPOC, and immigrant residents, by increasing awareness and usage of local trails and outdoor spaces.

SCORE Maine for its small business workshop and webinar programs serving low-income business start-ups and current small business owners.

Spurwink to help them provide behavioral health care, substance use disorder services and support services for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, and their families.

Sweetser to support the organization's statewide network of community-based mental health, recovery, and educational services.

The Third Place for their coworking collaborative to support Black entrepreneurs, emerging leaders and creatives.

Trinity Jubilee Center Inc. to support The Day Shelter and Resource Center, a client-directed and comprehensive hub for homeless, housing insecure, and low-income residents of Lewiston-Auburn. United Way Women United supporting education, financial stability, and health of single mothers and their children in Southern Maine.

