Good News For Tourists! Fresh Snowfall Signals Early Onset Of Winter In Himachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "One of the prime tourist destinations for winters, Himachal Pradesh, is expected to be covered in snow earlier this year. Considering fresh snowfall in high-altitude areas and rainfall in lower areas on Monday, meteorological department signalled signalled early onset of winters in Himachal Pradesh places of the state received heavy snowfall on Monday. The Churdhar ranges in Sirmaur, Rohtang Pass and Jalori Pass in Kullu, Hatu Peak and Chanshal in Shimla received snow in the early hours of the day.

The early snowfall has created wintery conditions in adjoining valley areas. Tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, also witnessed mild snowfall.

The region was covered into white layer after receiving the first snowfall of the season. The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and Marhi in Manali received their first spell of snow this season, following which movement of all vehicles has been stopped at Solang in Manali, according to officials wet spell in the region would continue till Tuesday and light snowfall was likely on the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu and Mandi, Director of the Shimla meteorological office Surinder Paul told PTI department warning for tomorrowAmid rainfall and snowfall in different parts of the state, the local met office issued a 'yellow' warning of heavy rain and snow, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Monday. Different parts of the states can receive thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday Monday, people suffered due to low visibility in Shimla and Solan due to dark clouds over the sky and heavy rainfall and lightning to the local met department, the western disturbance would continue to affect the state till Tuesday and weather would remain dry from Wednesday onwards also expressed possibility of disruption in essential services like water, electricity and communications. Farmers are advised to ensure proper drainage and avoid irrigation during the rains also asked them to make arrangements to protect poultry from the cold as the temperatures are dipping per the latest data, Dalhousie received 72 mm of downpour, Chuari 36 mm, Shimla 27 mm, Chamba 25 mm, Berthin 24 mm, Chopal and Dhaulakuan 23 mm each, Solan and Rohru 21 mm each and Dharamshala 20 mm.

MENAFN16102023007365015876ID1107252015