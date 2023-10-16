Delhi Gasps For Air As AQI Recorded In 'Poor' Category Ahead Of Winters

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Even before the arrival of winter season, Delhites are facing suffering due to poor air quality of the city. Delhi's AQI

was recorded 207 at 4 pm on Monday.

The air quality of the national capital is expected to improve on Tuesday and worsen to 'poor category' again on Wednesday and Thursday, said IMD on Monday.

Teh national capital recorded a slight improvement in its air quality on Monday Morning. It stood at 195 at 9 am. However, it deteriorated to poor category as the 24-hour AQI at 4 pm was recorded at 207, said the Central Pollution Control Board data. However, its air quality further degraded to 218 ppm at 11:00 pm, according to accuweather AQI between 0-50 is considered \"good\", 51-100 \"satisfactory\", 101-200 \"moderate\", 201-300 \"poor\", 301-400 \"very poor\" and 401-500 \"severe\". An AQI above 500 falls in the \"severe plus\" category Tuesday, the weather department has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of light showers. The maximum and minimum temperature of the city will remain to be around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively police to submit daily report on action taken against sale of crackersAmid the worsening condition of air quality in the national capital, the Delhi Police has been asked to submit a daily report to the pollution control board and the National Green Tribunal, reported PTI on Monday. The police has also been asked to intensify its crackdown against the sale and use of firecrackers a bid to curb pollution in the city during winters, the Delhi government announced a blanket ban on the sale purchase and use of firecrackers until January 1 next year news agency also reported that the licensing unit of Delhi Police has asked all 15 deputy commissioners of police DCPs to make a plan to ensure there is no sale and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi.

