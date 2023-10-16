2 Swedes Shot Dead, 1 Injured In Possible Terror Attack In Brussels, ISIS Claims Responsibility

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two Swedish nationals were shot dead while another person was wounded after an attack in central Brussels on Monday night. In a video posted online, a man who identified himself as a member of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, some witnesses saw the shooter shouting 'Allahu Akbar' before he fired the shots.

The video footage of the Brussels attack shows a man in an orange jacket at an intersection. The assailant with the rifle fired two shots first then three more before running into a building and firing two more more shots, reported Reuters suspected shooter fled the scene while the football match between Belgium and Sweden was about to get started. A Belgian federal prosecutor quoted by Reuters said that the likely motive behind the attack was the Swedish nationality of the victims.

The prosecutor also noted that there was no evidence to link the attacker to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas.

The self-declared perpetrator in a video message said, \"Islamic greeting Allahu Akbar. My name is Abdesalem Al Guilani and I am a fighter for Allah. I am from the Islamic State. We love who loves us and we hate who hates us. We live for our religion and we die for our religion. Alhamdulah. Your brother took revenge in the name of Muslims. I have killed 3 Swedes so far Al hamdoulelah. 3 Swedish, yes. Those to whom I have done something wrong, may they forgive me. And I forgive everyone. Salam Aleykoum.\"Brussels Prime Minister Alexander de Croo while confirming the incident via his X account (formerly Twitter) said, \"My deepest condolences to the relatives of this cowardly attack in Brussels. I am closely following the situation, together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs from @CrisiscenterBE We are monitoring the situation and ask the people of Brussels to be vigilant.\"(With inputs from Reuters)



