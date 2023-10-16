69Th National Film Awards: President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Awards Today Check Full List Of Winners Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "President Droupadi Murmu will confer the 69th National Film Awards today i.e. on 17 October at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Actor Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt has has jointly won the National Film Award in the Best Actress category.

In August 2023, the winners' names were announced. After Kriti was named Best Actor, she spoke to news agency ANI and said,“I thank God and my fans for everything. My prayers have been answered. I have a diary in which I write about my life, my dreams and my goals. After working in 'Mimi', I had penned down in my diary that I would win the national award for my performance in this film and I won it. I hope this win inspires boys and girls who watch thousands of dreams and want to make them come true.”Actor Allu Arjun who has reached Delhi for the ceremony has become the first Telugu star to bag the Best Actor award in the history of National Film Awards. He will be awarded for his performance in 'Pushpa'.R Madhavan who turned director with \"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect\" has also bagged the national award for Best Feature Film while Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration will be conferred to The Kashmir FilesHere is the full list of winners at the 69th National Film Awards:Best Feature Film: RocketryBest Director: Nikhil Mahajan, GodavariBest Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRRNargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir FilesBest Actor: Allu Arjun, PushpaBest Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, MimiBest Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, MimiBest Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir FilesBest Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello ShowBest Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, NayattuBest Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai KathiawadiBest Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai KathiawadiBest Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, PushpaBest Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRRBest Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRRBest Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin NizhalBest Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam's Dham Dham DhamBest Hindi Film: Sardar UdhamBest Kannada Film: 777 CharlieBest Malayalam Film: HomeBest Gujurati Film: Chhello ShowBest Tamil Film: Kadaisi VivasayiBest Telugu Film: UppenaBest Maithili Film: SamanantarBest Mishing Film: Boomba RideBest Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay ZalaBest Bengali Film: KalkokkhoBest Assamese Film: AnurBest Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi YumBest Odiya Film: PratikshyaIndira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu MohanBest Film on Social Issues: Anunaad - The ResonanceBest Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: AavasavyuhamBest Children's Film: Gandhi and CoBest Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu'Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, JhilliBest Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar UdhamBest Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRRBest Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar UdhamBest Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar UdhamBest Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRRBest Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar UdhamBest Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai KathiawadiBest Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai KathiawadiBest Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRRSpecial Jury Award: Shershaah, VishnuvardhanSpecial Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur(With inputs from ANI)

