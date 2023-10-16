'Massage And Management Meet Together': Tony Fernandes Lauds Airasia's Culture, Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes on Monday appreciated the Malaysian multinational low-cost airline for its culture which allows massage and management meetings together a post on LinkedIn, Fernandes wrote,“Was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I Can have a massage and do a management meeting.”“We are making big progress and I have now finalized Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish,” he added being posted, Tony Fernandes' picture received mixed responses as some people appreciated the company's new culture, while others disliked it.

A user wrote,“I applaud this brave man for being an agent of change in the body positivity movement. We should celebrate all body shapes and sizes! And as for the 'happy ending' comments, how dare people belittle the brave people in the sex working industry; you don't know their truth and their lived experiences, nor should you shame people for prioritizing self-care and sexual well-being in these times of mental stress and anxiety.\"“Love this boss!” another user commented on the post shared by Tony Fernandes.

However, another person said,“A grown man, who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company, conducts a management meeting with his shirt off as he gets a massage. Remove“who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company” and it is still inappropriate.”“I took my shirt during a management meeting and got fired,” the third user mocked.

\"My favourite post on LinkedIn. Looking forward to you posting more of your day to day office life, the fourth user added.

Another user said, \"indeed has the most Employee friendly 'Work Culture\". Cheers.\"

