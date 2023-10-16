Navratri 2023: 10 Lesser-Known Temples In India That Come Alive During The Festival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri, one of India's most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals, is a time when devotees across the country gather at temples to worship Goddess Durga and her various forms. While famous temples like Vaishno Devi, Kamakhya, and Ambaji draw large crowds, there are many lesser-known temples that offer a serene and deeply spiritual experience during Navratri. These hidden gems allow you to connect with the divine in a more intimate and peaceful setting. Let's embark on a journey to discover these lesser-known temples that are perfect for Navratri seekers seeking a unique and profound experience.

1. Kunjapuri Temple, Uttarakhand

Located in the Himalayan foothills, Kunjapuri Temple offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the Garhwal Himalayas. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Shakti and is particularly revered during Navratri. Devotees often trek up the hill to witness the sunrise and offer their prayers to the Goddess.

2. Vajreshwari Temple, Maharashtra

Nestled in the lush greenery of the Sahyadri hills, the Vajreshwari Temple is a hidden gem. It is dedicated to Goddess Vajreshwari, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. During Navratri, the temple hosts traditional rituals and cultural programs, making it a divine retreat.

3. Kalighat Kali Temple, West Bengal

While Kolkata's Dakshineswar and Kali Ghat temples are well-known, the Kalighat Kali Temple offers a more intimate experience. This ancient temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali and is known for its spiritual ambiance during Navratri.

4. Chandi Devi Temple, Haridwar

Haridwar is famous for its Ganga Aarti and temples, but the Chandi Devi Temple is often overlooked. Located atop the Neel Parvat, it offers a peaceful escape for Navratri seekers. Devotees can reach the temple by a cable car ride that adds to the adventure.

5. Chamunda Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh

The Chamunda Devi Temple, tucked away in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, offers stunning vistas of the Dhauladhar range. This temple dedicated to Goddess Chamunda is less crowded during Navratri, allowing for a more personal connection with the deity.

6. Mahalakshmi Temple, Goa

While Goa is renowned for its beaches, it also houses the Mahalakshmi Temple. Dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the temple sees fewer tourists during Navratri, making it an ideal spot for devotees seeking solitude and spirituality.

7. Kottiyoor Temple, Kerala

Kerala, known for its backwaters and natural beauty, is home to the Kottiyoor Temple. This ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Bhagavathy is located in a dense forest, providing a tranquil setting for Navratri worship.

8. Kanda Sashti Kavasam Temple, Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Kanda Sashti Kavasam Temple is dedicated to Lord Muruga, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. During Navratri, the temple hosts special ceremonies and cultural events. It offers a unique spiritual experience away from the usual Navratri fervor.

9. Danteshwari Temple, Chhattisgarh

Tucked in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, the Danteshwari Temple is dedicated to Goddess Danteshwari, a form of Goddess Durga. This ancient temple provides a calm and tranquil atmosphere for devotees during Navratri.

10. Mundeshwari Temple, Bihar

Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar is one of the oldest temples in India, dating back to the Gupta period. Dedicated to Goddess Shakti, it offers a rich historical and spiritual experience during Navratri.

These hidden gems offer a unique opportunity for Navratri seekers to connect with the divine in a peaceful and spiritual setting. Away from the bustling crowds of famous temples, these lesser-known treasures provide a serene and intimate Navratri experience.