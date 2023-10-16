Boss Boss 17: Salman Khan's Show Has Three Houses, Here's What Each Indicates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss fans, the wait is finally over!! The 17th season of the much-awaited reality is here and has many interesting contestants and themes. The show is said to be very different from the rest of its seasons and promises to be packed with entertainment. While the contestants were the topic of discussion, the show's set stole the show. The Bigg Boss house is so beautifully made that it would make you want to live in it.



The three houses

Bigg Boss 17 will have three houses, one representing dil (love), the second representing dimag (brain), and the third being all about dum (strength). The contestants went on to choose which house they wanted to stay in on their own. Although Bigg Boss did not interfere in the same, it is possible in the coming episodes that they will be put in the houses according to their performances.



The house consists of an archive room that will have all important discussions just like how a chess game is played. There is also a therapy room that will make the contestants relax.



Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband businessman Vicky Jain, television stars Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar, ex-crime reporter Jigna Vora, lawyer Sana Raees Khan, actress Mannara Chopra, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui and more.



The show will be telecast on the Colours channel and digitally on JioCinema.