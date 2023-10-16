Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's First Look Poster OUT On Star's 41St Birthday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On October 16, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran turned 41, and the makers of the highly awaited film Salaar unveiled his first-look poster to commemorate the occasion. Fans shared the poster on social media with birthday greetings. Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, is set to hit theatres on December 22. Ranjith Balakrishnan's romantic drama Nandanam launched his career in 2002.

Sukumaran's film Indian Rupee won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2011.

He is married to Supriya Menon and has a daughter named Alankrita Menon Prithviraj with her. Most recently, the actor was seen in Shaji Kailas' Kaduva (2022). Meanwhile, Bollywood fans would remember him as the gorgeous hunk in Rani Mukherji's Aiyyaa.

Hombale Films, the production house, took to X (formerly X) to share the actor's poster. Wishing him, they wrote,“Wishing 'Vardharaja Mannaar' THE KING @PrithviOfficial, a majestic birthday (sic).”

The poster features Prithviraj in a rugged appearance, dressed in black clothes with a shawl draped around his neck. Sporting a black tika on his forehead and a nose ring, he stood against a cloudy and dust-filled sky, accompanied by several people in the background.

The actor recently said that he has totally recovered from his knee injury and is ready to return to work with "100%" vitality. Sukumaran stated on Instagram that it had been three months since he injured his knee during an action sequence filming for his next Malayalam film, Vilayath Buddha.

Following the injury, the actor described undergoing a "fairly complex" surgery and thanked the medical personnel. "Complete and full recovery is still a long way off," he added, adding that he would have to stick to his physiotherapy and rehabilitation schedule. But getting to where I am in three months required a lot of expertise and devotion from this team. So THANK YOU for your dedication and extremely remarkable passion for your professions!"