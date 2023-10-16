ICC Chairman Thanks IOC For Cricket's Inclusion In Los Angeles Olympics 2028, A Historic Day For The Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay formally thanked the International Olympic Committee on Monday for the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. Cricket will be played in the Olympics for the first time in more than a century.



The International Olympic Committee announced including cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in its 141st IOC Session in Mumbai on Monday. Cricket was last played in the Paris Olympic Games in 1900. ICC achieved a major breakthrough last week as they set out a two-year-long process for the inclusion of the sport.

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said, "We are thrilled that cricket's inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today. To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully, many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike."

During his visit to India, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach also met Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The meet came amidst India's push to host the 2036 Olympics. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also eager to bag the hosting bid. But for now, Indian fans will be delighted with the inclusion of cricket.



Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world in terms of audience viewing and fan following. However, that is precisely because of the population base in India and other South Asian countries. Cricket, a legacy that the Britishers left behind while leaving India in 1947 is hardly played by 10 nations.

It has been that way as the ICC previously failed to expand the game into other pockets of the world. The Los Angeles Olympics 2028 is a significant boost for the game as many around the world unaware of cricket will see it and experience it for the first time. The Olympics has three billion unique viewers and Cricket can grow with the visibility in the Olympic Games