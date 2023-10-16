Leo : Vijay Starrer Producer Approaches Court To Demand Early Morning Show

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The movie 'Leo' is set to hit theatres on October 19, 2023. It will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together. The movie has also signed Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

The screening of the film will start at 4 am in Kerala. However, in Tamil Nadu, the film will start screening at 9 am.



Meanwhile,

the producer SS Lalith Kumar is approaching the court demanding film be allowed to be screened at 4 am in Tamil Nadu.

Therefore, it is expected that Vijay's film will get good welcome in the Kerala border. Fans from Tamil Nadu are expected to come to Palakkad, Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram to watch the film.



The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film 'Naa Ready' bagged about 101 million views on YouTube.

The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie, which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Lokesh and Vijay teamed up for the movie 'Master' in 2021.