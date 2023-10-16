Mizoram Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi, Says 'He Is More Interested In Israel Than Manipur'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and said the PM is more interested in the Israel-Hamas war than the ongoing violence in Manipur. Speaking in poll-bound Mizoram, Gandhi said, "It's amazing to me that the Prime Minister and the Government of India are so interested in what is happening in Israel but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur."

Rahul Gandhi also mentioned his visit to Manipur in June and said he could not believe what he saw. "The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. It is no longer a state, it is now two states," the Congress leader remarked, alluding to the ongoing dispute between the Meitei and Kuki groups.

"People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed, but the Prime Minister doesn't find it important to travel there," Rahul Gandhi added.

He claimed that since the violence between the two communities started in May, it is "something to be ashamed of" that Prime Minister Modi has not yet visited Manipur.

The Congress leader went on to say that Manipur's violence is only "a symptom of the problem". He added that "oppression being carried out" on the Indian populace is undermining the concept of India.

"What's happened in Manipur is also an attack on the idea of India," Gandhi stated. In contrast, he said the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which he led was about "protecting every single religion, culture, language and tradition of this country".