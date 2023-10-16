Navratri 2023: 7 Warm And Hearty Beverages To Have When Fasting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embrace warm, comforting beverages to stay cozy and energized during Navratri fasting. Here are 7 delightful options to savor.

A cup of masala chai, made with tea leaves, milk, and a blend of warming spices like ginger, cardamom, and cloves, is a favorite choice. Sweeten it with rock sugar or honey.

A warm cup of water infused with fresh lemon juice and ginger slices is a refreshing and digestive beverage. You can sweeten it with honey if desired.

Combine almond milk with a pinch of saffron strands, a touch of cardamom, and sweeten it with honey. This rich and aromatic drink is perfect for Navratri.

For a dairy-free option, use coconut milk to make a creamy and fragrant chai. Add your favorite spices, and sweeten with rock sugar or a suitable sweetener.

Heat up a cup of pure apple cider with a cinnamon stick for a delightful fall-inspired beverage. Ensure the cider is pure and doesn't contain additives.

Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, and lemongrass are naturally caffeine-free and perfect for sipping during fasting. Enhance their flavor by adding slices of fruits.



This golden elixir is made by heating milk and adding turmeric, black pepper, and a touch of honey. It's not only comforting but also known for its health benefits.