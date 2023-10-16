Grammy Awards 2023: From Cardi B To Anitta, The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2023 Grammy Awards are finally here. All the stars have hit the red carpet outside Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles in full force.

It was an event full of stars and glamour where the biggest of stars were in their best outfits and gave new style trends. We have a look at the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Singer Anitta attended the Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, California. She looked stunning in a long black flowy ensemble gown outfit with frill design work detailing on it entirely and was strapless.

Pop icon Taylor Swift attended Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, California. She looked a visual delight in a dark royal blue shimmery full-sleeved crop top with a dark royal blue shimmery skirt and diamond earrings with red lip shade.

Heidi Klum attended Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, California. She looked elegant in a golden plunging neckline ensemble outfit with black-detailed work highlighting her curves. She wore golden bracelets in both hands to enhance her look.

Ella Mai attended Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, California. She looked flawless and walked the talk in her one-shoulder long black flowy ensemble gown outfit, which she enhanced with a dainty diamond neckpiece, earrings, and bracelet in her hand and black diamond studded heels.

Renowned personality and TV star Charli D'amelio attended Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, California. She looked stunning in her little black dress with frills which she accessorized with silver hoop earrings, a diamond choker, and a silver bracelet on her right hand.

Singer Harry Styles attended Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, California. He looked suave in a multi-colored shimmery jumpsuit which he accessorized with silver finger rings in both hands.

Cardi B looked breath-taking at tonight's event in an abstract electric blue gown pulled from Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's spring summer 2023 haute couture runway that she accessorized with diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a finger ring.

Unholy fame global pop star Sam Smith looked dapper in his all-red outfit with big collars. He only enhanced and accessorized his entire look with a red hat, red eye gear veil, with red leather gloves in both his hands.

The real-life celebrity power couple, hollywood star Megan Fox and her fiance, singer Machine Gun Kelly looked like a fine sight on the red carpet. Megan Fox wore a white color ensemble gown with silver detailing work by Zuhair Murad. Kelly wore a silver-colored shimmery pant suit set by Dolce and Gabbana.

