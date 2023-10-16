'Dreams Come True': Alejandro Garnacho Cherishes Man United Debut; Family Moved

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 17-year-old Alejandro Garnacho came on to make his Manchester United debut in the latter stages of Thursday's Premier League clash against Chelsea

17-year-old Alejandro Garnacho made his Manchester United debut in Thursday's Premier League clash against Chelsea, and his family had the best view at Old Trafford as he replaced Anthony Elanga.

Also read:

At last, Man United's Ronaldo ends Premier League goalscoring drought against Chelsea

The Argentine has had a stellar year and played a massive part in helping the Red Devils reach a historic FA Youth Cup final after scoring a 3-0 win against Wolves. The young sensation was handed a surprise call-up to the national team's squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador.

The former Atletico Madrid forward trained with the legendary Lionel Messi and even posed for a picture alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after a training session.

Garnacho then returned to Old Trafford and was thrust into first-team training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. And on Thursday night's 1-1 draw against the Blues, the Argentine was finally handed his eagerly-anticipated first-team debut for United at home.

In the 90th minute, the teenager came on, and behind the dugout, his supportive family stood up and applauded the moment in an emotional scene. His dad couldn't hold back tears as the stadium announcer called out Alejandro's name.

Following his debut, the Argentine took to Instagram to cherish this moment. "Incredible moment making my debut at 17 years old for Manchester United in the Premier League at the Theatre of Dreams. I can't put into words what I'm feeling right now. I've been dreaming of this moment since I was 4 years old."

"I would like to thank everyone at the club for giving me this opportunity, my family for always being there for me, my friends and all the fans for their constant support. The hard work continues in order to have more nights like these. And remember guys, Dreams really do come true❤️ @manchesterunited," Garnacho added.