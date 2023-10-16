September Quarter Results Briefing

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link here . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company's website.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.