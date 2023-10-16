Crispy Sabudana Vada Recipe: A Delightful Navratri Treat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri, a vibrant and auspicious Indian festival, is a time for fasting, devotion, and indulging in special dishes that adhere to fasting guidelines. One such beloved dish during Navratri is Sabudana Vada. These crispy and flavorful fritters, made from tapioca pearls, are a favorite among those observing fasts during this festive season. Let's explore this delightful recipe that is sure to add a burst of flavor to your Navratri celebrations.

Ingredients:



1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

2 medium-sized boiled and mashed potatoes

1/2 cup roasted and coarsely ground peanuts

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1/2 tsp red chili powder (adjust to taste)

Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste Oil for deep frying

Instructions:



Start by rinsing the sabudana in a fine sieve. Then soak them in water just enough to cover the sabudana. Let it soak for at least 4-5 hours or overnight. The sabudana should be soft and easy to crush between your fingers.

Rinse and Soak Sabudana:Drain and Prepare Sabudana:



After soaking, drain the excess water from the sabudana thoroughly. Gently fluff the sabudana with a fork to separate the pearls.

In a mixing bowl, combine the drained sabudana, mashed potatoes, roasted peanut powder, chopped green chilies, cumin seeds, red chili powder, chopped coriander leaves, and sendha namak. Mix everything together evenly.

Mix Ingredients:Shape the Vadas:

Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a small, flat vada (patty) using your palms. You can make them as big or as small as you like.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

Heat Oil:Fry the Sabudana Vadas:



Gently slide the shaped sabudana vadas into the hot oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy on all sides, which takes about 5-7 minutes.

Once the sabudana vadas are fried to perfection, remove them with a slotted spoon and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.

Drain and Serve:Serve Hot:

Your delicious Sabudana Vadas are ready to be served. Enjoy them hot with your favorite vrat (fasting) chutney or yogurt.

Sabudana Vada is a delectable dish that adds a burst of flavor to your Navratri celebrations. It's not only perfect for fasting but also a delightful treat to savor at any time. So, whip up a batch of these crispy vadas and relish the taste of Navratri with this easy-to-follow recipe.